Withnail and I

media release: UK | 1987 | 35mm | 105 min.

Director: Bruce Robinson

Cast: Richard E. Grant, Paul McGann, Richard Griffiths

In 1969, Withnail (Grant) and Marwood (McGann) are London flat mates, unemployed actors living in an alcohol and drug-fueled squalor. Desperately seeking a change of scenery, the pair embark on a sojourn to a countryside cottage owned by Withnail’s Uncle Monty. Once in the country, the fish-out-of-water pair find themselves woefully ill-equipped at keeping themselves warm and well fed, managing to offend everyone they meet. Things go from bad to worse when Uncle Monty (a sublime Griffiths) shows up with amorous intentions towards Marwood. Robinson’s directorial debut is a seriously besotted comedy, filled with big laughs and scenery almost too lush to chew.

Owen Kline Presents!

“The young director Owen Kline packs worlds of cringe into Funny Pages — shame, disgust, embarrassment, sweaty sexual panic, acres of pustules — it’s all here in this terrific, tonally flawless feature debut,” wrote The New York Times’s chief film critic Manohla Dargis upon Funny Pages’ release in 2022. The story of a young aspiring comic book artist trying to shake off his comfortable suburban NJ upbringing, the movie is as honest and funny as any writer-director’s debut in recent memory. Premiering to significant acclaim at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Funny Pages was distributed by A24 and has built up a serious cult following in the time since. On February 27, the film’s writer and director, Owen Kline, will appear in person at the Cinematheque to present his own, personal 35mm film print of Funny Pages. The screening will be preceded by a “Mystery Reel” of short films and weird 16mm ephemera curated by Kline, and on February 28 and March 1, Kline will personally introduce a marathon series of eight feature films he has selected, all of which have informed his artistic sensibility. Among the features is a new 35mm print of the 1965 Sal Mineo vehicle, Who Killed Teddy Bear?, directed by Kline’s grandfather, Joseph Cates, and featuring five minutes of footage restored that has not been seen in the decades since Teddy Bear’s release.