press release: Witness for the Prosecution (1957) Lee Hayden is an aging Western actor with a golden

voice but his performances are decades behind him. A surprise cancer diagnosis brings his priorities into sharp focus. He soon strikes up an exciting, contentious relationship with stand-up comic Charlotte, and he attempts to reconnect with his estrange daughter, Lucy, all while searching for one final role to cement his legacy. Stars Tyrone Power, Marlene Dietrich and Charles Laughton. Crime, Drama, Mystery. 116 minutes. Not rated.