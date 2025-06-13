media release: Witness for the Prosecution - Agatha Christie

It is a staged reading performance celebrating its 100-year publication anniversary and Christie's enduring storytelling legacy

Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man’s fight to escape conviction. Generally regarded as one of Christie’s most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Beginning life as a short story just five years into Christie’s illustrious career, Traitor Hands was initially published on 31 January 1925, as part of Flynn’s a weekly American detective magazine. Like many of Christie’s earlier works, the story first appeared in a magazine before being reissued in book form. Christie retitled the story as The Witness for the Prosecution eight years later. This shocking short story of lust and betrayal has since been reimagined for iconic radio, film, stage and television adaptations entertaining generation after generation in its various different forms.

Know Better Productions is producing the event. Their most recent production was co-producing The Bartell Ball-Drop Blitz! 2024 New Year's Eve 24-hour playfest theatre benefit for Bartell Theatre and this is their first production for 2025

A free staged reading performance

