Witnessing the Formation of Planets

press release: UW Space Place lecture by Prof. Ke Zhang, UW-Madison Astronomy Dept.

Earth is still the only place we know that life exists. How can we find another habitable planet? The essential part of the answer requires us to know the possible formation and evolution pathways of planets. With this information, we will be able to design observational tests for thousands of known planets beyond the Solar System and identify if any of those are habitable or will become habitable. We will talk about how astronomers are using the biggest radio and infrared telescopes in the world to search for baby planets and study their birth environment.

