press release: Based on the book, Witnessing Whiteness: The Need to Talk About Race and How to Do It by Shelly Tochluk, this 10-week reading group and workshop series invites K-12 teachers, staff, and parents to explore their personal relationship to race and foster collaborations in support of more socially just schools, neighborhoods, and communities. We will meet on Mondays, February 24 to May 4 from 6:00 to 8:15pm at Sennett Middle School. This workshop series is FREE and limited to 25 participants. Continuing education credit is available for teachers through Edgewood College. For more information and registration, email Catherine Orr at orrc@beloit.edu or go HERE.

Designed to help white people notice and respond to interpersonal, institutional, and cultural racism, this 10-week, sequential series connects the content of the Witnessing Whiteness book with participants’ own experiences of whiteness through dialogue and activities. This is a supportive, accessible, and grassroots approach to changing ourselves and our world.

Attendance: To understand and grapple with the sometimes uncomfortable places this work takes us on our unique personal journeys, a strong commitment to attendance is required. Sessions 1 and 10 are mandatory. We ask that any absences are pre-planned; maximum number of absences is two.