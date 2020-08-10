Witty Wisconsin Ideas

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Learn about the wonderful inventions that were created here in Wisconsin and make some of your own! We will explore technology in Wisconsin through investigating the architecture around us, creating our own buildings, testing how ships float, and more!

For children entering grades 1 through 3. Give your child the experience of downtown Madison with the Wisconsin Historical Museum’s Summer Camps. These camps will be adventure filled, educational, and will teach campers the wonders of their city and their state. 

Camps run from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday. Registration Fee: Cost is $250 per camp, 10% off for Wisconsin Historical Society Members.

