The Wizard of Oz

Cambridge Historic School 213 South St., Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

media release:  By L. Frank Baum,with Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg.

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

July 10 & 11 - 7:00pm, July 12 & 13 - 2:00pm, Cambridge Historic Auditorium - 213 South Street

Info

Cambridge Historic School 213 South St., Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-209-0144
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-10 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-12 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-12 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-12 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-13 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-13 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Wizard of Oz - 2025-07-13 14:00:00 ical