A new ballet choreographed by Dance Wisconsin Resident Choreographer, Chelsey Bradley, and featuring original costumes by Ashley Dahm Creations.

The Wizard of Oz is based upon the novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum and has characters from the beloved movie Wizard of Oz. Performances will be at 2 pm April 9 and 10 at the Mitby Theater located on Madison College’s Truax Campus at 2:00 PM. Tickets will go on sale February 14, 2022.