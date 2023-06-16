media release: L. Frank Baum’s classic novel comes to life in The Wizard of Oz. This faithful adaptation features all the most beloved songs and moments from the 1939 classic film, brought to life onstage. Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold. To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers. To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lesson: there’s no place like home.

This production is a full-length musical and will run approximately 2.5 hours, with an intermission. Featuring a cast of adults and youth, this show is appropriate for all ages.

All Performances Will Be Held At:

Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard Street, Verona

Performance Dates:

Friday, June 16 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, June 17 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, June 18 @ 2:00pm

Thursday, June 22 @ 7:30pm

Friday, June 23 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, June 24 @ 7:30pm