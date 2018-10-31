Wizards, Mages and Spells

press release: A Costume Ball Reading for Fantasy Lit Fans

Grab your wand and your book of spells as we join YA fantasy author M.K. Wiseman for a costume ball reading to kick off All Hallow's Eve. M.K. will read from her latest book, The Kithseeker, and lead an informal chat about mages, mayhem, and all things magick. She will be in costume and she hopes you will be, too.

Free but donations gratefully accepted.

M. K. Wiseman has degrees in animation/video and library science – both from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Today, her office is a clutter of storyboards and half-catalogued collections of too, too many books. (But, really, is there such a thing as too many books?) When she’s not mucking about with stories, she’s off playing brač or lying in a hammock in the backyard of her Cedarburg home that she shares with her endlessly patient husband.