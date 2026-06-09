The Wizards of East

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An East High School Arts Department Fundraiser

Inspired by the joyful community concerts organized by friend and mentor, Bob Queen, some East High senior families conceived this student recital and talent show. This project was made possible by the unwavering support of the East High School staff: Rebecca Hale (Orchestra), Luke Hrovat‑Straeder (Choir), Robert Cunningham (Band), Friends of East Orchestra, and Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood (most people just say SASY). Performances will feature seniors from the Class of 2026, who will select and prepare their own pieces to ensure a low‑stress, student‑driven experience.

The East High School Class of 2026 Senior Recital & Talent Showcase is a new community arts event designed to celebrate the talents of East seniors and strengthen the connection between East High School and the Eastside neighborhoods.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 11th, at the new Atwood Music Hall, a few blocks away from East High School, a venue committed to hosting community‑centered performances, and helped built by students from Operation Fresh Start.

Event Info:

Doors: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM-7:30 PM: Social hour. Food donated from local businesses will be served. Cash bar. Photo opportunities.

7:30 PM-9:30 PM: Senior Recital and Talent Showcase

Cost: $20 suggested donation

This Senior Recital & Talent Showcase will accomplish several key goals. First, it will showcase the artistic gifts of East seniors—musicians, dancers, vocalists, and more—bringing their work into a public neighborhood space. Second, it will establish a new partnership between East High School and Atwood Music Hall, aligning with the venue owner’s stated desire to host youth‑centered community events. Third, it will serve as a fundraiser, with 100% of proceeds beyond rental costs benefiting the East Art Department. The event is designed to become a repeatable model for future arts programming and fundraising. The event will highlight the creativity and diversity of Eastside youth while establishing a new partnership between East High School and The Atwood Music Hall.

The goals of the Senior Recital & Talent Showcase are to celebrate graduating seniors, create a meaningful end‑of‑year community gathering, and build a sustainable model for future arts events and fundraisers. The audience will include students, families, extended relatives, educators, area local businesses, and neighbors—offering a multigenerational shared space and moment of pride and connection. This event has the potential to become a yearly Eastside tradition that reflects the values of creativity, inclusion, and community engagement central to the Eastside.

This event is made possible with generous support from SASY Neighborhood Association and Lao Laan-Xang Restaurant.