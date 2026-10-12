Wm. J. "Bill" Krupinski

media release: “COSMIC KOI”

Nov. 6-28. OPENING RECEPTION: FRIDAY, NOV 6, 6-8PM; ARTIST TALK: 6:30PM.

November we celebrate color and psychedelic imagery with the works by William J. “Bill” Krupinski! Bill is a local to Cambridge and sells poster prints and a few originals at Art Hub and now he is going to have his own SOLO SHOW in our back gallery!

Bill Krupinski started drawing as a little kid, famously crawling onto a roll of shelf paper with a crayon in hand. He hasn’t stopped since.

A self-made artist, author, cartoonist, and longtime sign painter, Bill spent 20 years running his own sign shop before turning his full attention to his artwork.

Today, his work explores metaphysics, meditation, psychedelic imagery, alternate realities, and alien contact through water-based media, colored pencils, and India ink. His bright colors and whimsical style bring a unique energy to everything he creates.

A prolific artist and writer, Bill describes his inspiration as “living in my head while going out of my mind.”

Join us for his show and artist talk at 6:30pm. We will have drink specials, good conversation, community and so much more. Make a night of it and check out Cambridge Market before you head up here. Afterwards, Cambridge Taphouse is RIGHT BEHIND US! It’s a great way to keep the fun going.