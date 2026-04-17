Wm. Kyle Davis

media release: A mediation of materiality and graphic landscapes, "Uncomfortably Nostalgic" is a mood board of rotating interests and memories. Each collage combines imagery from different times and places knowing each viewer will have unique connections with every element.

Davis has had various creative and design-based careers in cabinet making, architecture and interior design. He also teaches drafting and illustration and loves to imbue his work with irony and humor.

The gallery is on display through April.