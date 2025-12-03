Online
WNPJ Annual Meeting
media release: Wed. Dec 3, 6:30 – 7:15 pm" Celebrate a Lifetime of Achievement for Mary Kay Baum as we join together for our annual Business Meeting
Bylaws* of the Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice call for us to hold an annual Business Meeting for members to reach a consensus on the slate of Board members for the upcoming year. Members and contacts of member groups will receive a link to an online ballot. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Join us on Zoom:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87026759719?pwd=Iqbbahrn5Fsfjqv9ykyxadaVgS9IvQ.1
Meeting ID: 870 2675 9719
Passcode: 030717
Dial-in by phone: 1-646-931-3860
Program - Wednesday, Dec 3:
· 6:30 pm – Opening with Board Chair Tynnetta Jackson. State of the Network
· 6:35 pm– Acceptance by membership of the Slate of Board members 2026 (additional nominations can be accepted, send your interest to info@wnpj.org) **
· 6:40 pm– Acceptance of the 2026 Budget*** (see proposed 2026 budget below)
· 6:45 pm – We invite you to join us for a Celebration of a Lifetime Achievement Award presentation to our long-time WNPJ member, Board member and activist, Mary Kay Baum!
Guests are invited to join the Celebration, too, via zoom, scheduled to begin at 6:45 pm. There will be an open mic opportunity for colleagues to tell brief stories about their work with Mary Kay over the decades!!