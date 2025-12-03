WNPJ Annual Meeting

media release: Wed. Dec 3, 6:30 – 7:15 pm" Celebrate a Lifetime of Achievement for Mary Kay Baum as we join together for our annual Business Meeting

Bylaws* of the Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice call for us to hold an annual Business Meeting for members to reach a consensus on the slate of Board members for the upcoming year. Members and contacts of member groups will receive a link to an online ballot. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Join us on Zoom:

Meeting ID: 870 2675 9719

Passcode: 030717

Dial-in by phone: 1-646-931-3860

Program - Wednesday, Dec 3:

· 6:30 pm – Opening with Board Chair Tynnetta Jackson. State of the Network

· 6:35 pm– Acceptance by membership of the Slate of Board members 2026 (additional nominations can be accepted, send your interest to info@wnpj.org ) **

· 6:40 pm– Acceptance of the 2026 Budget*** (see proposed 2026 budget below)

· 6:45 pm – We invite you to join us for a Celebration of a Lifetime Achievement Award presentation to our long-time WNPJ member, Board member and activist, Mary Kay Baum!