ONLINE: WNPJ Fall Assembly

media release: WNPJ is excited to be grounding the next chapter of our work in the Just Transition framework put forth by Climate Justice Alliance, a national network made up of locally, tribally, and regionally-based racial and economic justice organizations of Indigenous Peoples, Black, Latinx, Asian Pacific Islander, and poor white communities.

Just Transition is a vision-led, unifying and place-based set of principles, processes, and practices that build economic and political power to shift from an extractive economy to a regenerative economy. This means approaching production and consumption cycles holistically and waste-free. The transition itself must be just and equitable; redressing past harms and creating new relationships of power for the future through reparations. If the process of transition is not just, the outcome will never be. Just Transition describes both where we are going and how we get there.

The theme of WNPJ’s Fall Assembly will be the Just Transition! Planned virtually for Saturday, November 13th, 6-8 m. Stay tuned for registration details!

Would you like to be listed as a sponsor? We'll feature your name/organization/logo/image in our program and during the assembly!