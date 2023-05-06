media release: Annual WNPJ Spring Assembly and Steering Committee

Saturday, May 6, 10 am to 1 pm, Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center.

Snacks provided. All welcome to come share their social justice & just transition success stories!

We'll be meeting at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve near LaFarge (and providing a zoom event option).

WNPJ Board hosts Dena Eakles and John Peck will give a bit of history of the Driftless area where we're meeting and about local issues.

Guest speaker Samantha Laskowski will give an overview of local energy concerns. Sam is part of Vernon County energy district, involved in helping rural people understand the IRA/ the government's financial support for solar installations. She will also speak to the possibility of a nuclear micro plant In Vernon county. https://www.vced.energy/

Board member Tynnetta Jackson will facilitate WNPJ member groups providing short 'reports from the field' about the work their groups are doing. We'll have reports available on the WNPJ website for others to see, for those who can't attend.

WNPJ treasurer Vicki Berenson will give a short financial report and lead a discussion of how best to move forward from our current all-volunteer status.

We will be forming a Nominating Committee to seek new Board members for next Fall.

Board member Debra Gillispie will lead a discussion on how we can better spread your news, support your work, and enhance networking opportunities. To learn more about WNPJ and its 75 member groups from across the state of Wisconsin, see www.wnpj.org.