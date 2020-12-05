ONLINE: WNPJS Fall Assembly

media release: Sat. Dec. 5, 5:30 pm Virtual Fall Assembly of the Wisconsin Network for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability (WNPJS)! Members will meet to celebrate the year's activities, elect board members and set priorities for the coming year. How do we harness our collective power to make lasting change? Be part of the movement to challenge our country's racist foundations and save our democracy!

To register and receive login info, visit: https://www.cognitoforms.com/WNPJS/WNPJS2020FallAssemblyRegistration

