ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

PJ Liesch, Extension Entomologist and director of the Insect Diagnostic Lab of the Department of Entomology will update us on the state of insects in Wisconsin. The pandemic has changed human behavior—especially when and where we spend time outdoors and indoors—and I’m looking forward to hearing how that angle may be changing the range of critters PJ is seeing in the Diagnostic Lab.

Bio: Patrick (PJ) Liesch—the Wisconsin Bug Guy—is the director of the UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab. PJ holds degrees in biological sciences (B.S., UW-Parkside) and entomology (M.S., UW-Madison). PJ is also involved with the Wisconsin Master Gardener Programand the First Detector Network. In addition, he is an instructor in the Wisconsin Pesticide Applicator Training and UW Farm and Industry Short Course programs.

PJ is also a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Larry Meiller Show. PJ regularly speaks at a number of workshops, field days, expos and other events.