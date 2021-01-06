ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Jan. 5 update from Tom Zinnen, Wednesday Nite at the Lab coordinator: Professor Kerri Coon, our speaker scheduled for Wednesday night, will not be able to give the talk on January 6 night, due to a family emergency. I hope all goes well for her and hers, and I’m looking forward to hearing her presentation sometime soon in the coming months.

Fortunately, Pat Remington, emeritus professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences, has agreed to pinch hit and will give a talk entitled, “COVID-19: The Pandemic, Public Health, and Politics.”

I don’t have a description for his talk (in this case, the title suffices), but I am reminded that the 2020 World Series Game 4 was won by a pinch-hitter stroking a walk-off hit to center field.

Bio: Patrick Remington is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Population Health Sciences and is Director of the UW-Madison Preventive Medicine Residency Program.

Dr. Remington received his undergraduate degree in molecular biology and his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin. After completing an internship at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, he trained at the CDC as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer (assigned to the Michigan health department); as a Preventive Medicine Resident in the Division of Nutrition at the CDC, and as part of the CDC Career Development Program, when he obtained his MPH in Epidemiology from the University of Minnesota.

He was the Chief Medical Officer for Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention in the Wisconsin Division of Health for almost a decade, and joined the Department of Population Health Sciences in 1997. Since that time he has led the development and was the first Director of the UW MPH Program, the UW Population Health Institute, and the UW Preventive Medicine Residency Program; was the first Associate Director for Population Health Science in the Carbone Cancer Center, and was the inaugural Associate Dean for Public Health in the renamed, School of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Remington’s current research examines ways to improve public health surveillance methods and outcomes. He led the development of the Wisconsin County Health Rankings, now a national program supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

