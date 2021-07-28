ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

On July 28 Ross Meyers will speak on "Living Pharmaceuticals for First-in-Human Clinical Trials.” He will give an overview of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Program for Advanced Cell Therapy and discuss currently active clinical trials and advanced cell therapies in development.

Bio: Ross O. Meyers, PhD is Director of Cell Manufacturing, University of Wisconsin-Madison Program for Advanced Cell Therapy (PACT), School of Medicine and Public Health, Carbone Cancer Center. He is also Principal Instructor with the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, Division of Pharmacy Professional Development, Applied Drug Development

Dr. Meyers contributes expertise in GMP Biomanufacturing, drug product quality testing oversight, and documentation preparation and review to PACT. He led the Waisman Biomanufacturing Quality Control program operations at UW-Madison from June 2011 to June 2019 and a team of analytical method validation scientists at the Madison, WI Pharmaceutical Products Development GMP laboratories from February 2006 to June 2011. Dr. Meyers adds over three decades of leadership and technical drug development experience to PACT in the performance, education, training, management and supervision of cell and tissue culture, analytical small molecule, protein and nucleic acid chemistry, vaccine development, Pharmacology, Medicinal Chemistry, drug target validation, molecular interaction analysis and cell and in vivo-based bioassay development.