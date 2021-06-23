ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

On June 23 Margaret Mooney from NOAA’s Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies (CIMSS) joins with Dixie Burbank of Dixie J. Digital to share insights into how researchers and sky gazers can view the Northern Lights from earth and from the heavens. They will compare and contrast the photographer's perspective with satellite imagery of the Aurora Borealis.

Bio: Margaret Mooney works for NOAA's Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellites (CIMSS) at the UW-Madison. A favorite part of her workday is checking whether satellites captured the aurora overnight!

Bio: Dixie Burbank is a photographer who specializes on images of the night sky, with a focus on the Aurora Borealis.

This talk is part of the annual collaboration between CIMMS and Wednesday Nite @ The Lab, in coordination with the yearly CIMSS Weather Camp for students from all across the US.