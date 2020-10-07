ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series, with talk on solar technology by Bruce Johnson, via Zoom. RSVP for link.

On October 7 Bruce Johnson will continue our pre-season of WN@TL prototypes by Zoom. Bruce will share the latest in his experiences as a Solar Farmer and electric-car owner charged with electricity gathered from his roof. By the way, Bruce also does live webinars for a living, so he’ll be able to provide us an extra layer of technical insights.