ONLINE: Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series, with talk on solar technology by Bruce Johnson, via Zoom. RSVP for link.

press release: The registration link will be the same through the end of May 2021. Presentations and Q&A will be posted later on the WN@TL YouTube site.

On October 7 Bruce Johnson will continue our pre-season of WN@TL prototypes by Zoom.  Bruce will share the latest in his experiences as a Solar Farmer and electric-car owner charged with electricity gathered from his roof.  By the way, Bruce also does live webinars for a living, so he’ll be able to provide us an extra layer of technical insights.

