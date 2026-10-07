media release: 7:30 PM performance, doors and bars open at 7:00 PM, Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Rd, Fitchburg

The Wohn-Hwangbo Duo features pianist Ellen Hwangbo, the longtime collaborator of Coppia Concerts Artistic Director Dawn Wohn. The pair first formed while they were both doctoral students at Stony Brook University, where they were mentored by legendary chamber musicians Gilbert Kalish and Philip Setzer. Since then, their shared musical chemistry has taken them to prestigious stages across the country, from Lincoln Center in New York City to the intimate Kerrytown Concert Hall in Michigan.

Ellen brings an incredible expressive range and deep collaborative spirit to the ensemble. A highly sought-after collaborator, she regularly performs alongside world-renowned artists like Sandbox Percussion and Tessa Lark and was a member of the award-winning Saguaro Piano Trio.

For this performance, the duo presents an exciting and diverse lineup. The program will include the premiere of a commissioned piece by Jiyoun Chung, alongside romantic works by Amanda Maier (a close friend of Johannes Brahms), and a lesser-known gem by the famed Australian composer Margaret Sutherland. Whether you are a lifelong classical music lover or attending your very first concert, this performance promises to be a welcoming, engaging, and deeply memorable evening.