Woke Up Crying (EP release), Dash Hounds, Sea Foam in My Swimsuit
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Woke up Crying EP Release Show
With Dash Hounds & Sea Foam in my Swimsuit
January 25, 8pm, Cost: $8
Woke up Crying is a three-piece queercore grunge band from Madison. They began playing out in the spring of 2019 and this show will celebrate the release of their EP 3:27 a.m. Their sound blends a driving rhythm section with simple but evocative guitar riffs and lyrics that are sad without being whiney.
