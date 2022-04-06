× Expand Jordan Hemingway Wolf Alice

$27 ($25 adv.).

media release: After a run of sold out North American shows last fall, London, England’s Wolf Alice have announced a second tour in support of their Mercury-prize nominated album Blue Weekend (Dirty Hit/RCA Records). Blue Weekend is the followup to 2018’s, Mercury-prize winning Visions Of A Life, a record that cemented the band’s position as one of the UK’s most exciting bands, debuting at No. 1 there upon its release. Following an avalanche of critical praise and DSP playlisting across the world, Blue Weekend was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize, making Wolf Alice one of the only artists to be nominated for every single album they’ve released. Most recently, the album has garnered two Brit Awards nominations and four NME awards nominations.

Wolf Alice are Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums, vocals). It has been a decade since the band began as a duo of Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie, then later expanding to a four-piece, with Joel Amey and Theo Ellis joining the group. Since then, the band saw their 2015 debut album My Love Is Cool soar to #2 on the UK charts, their sophomore album Visions Of A Life win the 2018 Hyundai Mercury prize, and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Performance.

The band have graced the stage at various worldwide festivals including the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Coachella, and The Governors Ball NY. They played a massive 187 shows on the Visions Of A Life world tour – including a sold out Alexandra Palace, and two sold out dates at Brixton Academy. TV appearances include The Late Late show with James Cordon. Blue Weekend (produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Björk, Brian Eno, Florence + The Machine) sees Wolf Alice embrace a newfound boldness and vulnerability in equal measure.

“Elegant, petulant, abrasive, foreboding” - TIME, Top 10 Albums of 2021

“their biggest but no less brilliant new album” - USA Today, 10 best albums of 2021

“It's a well-documented fact that Wolf Alice know how to go big, but midway through their gorgeous new record Blue Weekend, they go impossibly bigger.” - The FADER, The 50 best albums of 2021

“On their third killer album, London’s Wolf Alice continue to set themselves apart from the pack. Again, it is their sonic range that puts them at another level.” - Good Morning America, 50 best albums of 2021

“The celebrated dream rock quartet has never sounded as grand and big as they do on their third studio album, a feat of expressive, immersive sonic storytelling” - NYLON, NYLON'S FAVORITE ALBUMS OF 2021