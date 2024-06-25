media release: Wolf at the Door, by Marisela Trenviño Orta. Directed by Melisa Pereyra.

Every knock at the door comes with a side of risk. But when a predator paces within the walls of your own home, an unexpected stranger may carry salvation. As three women desperately examine their options under the direst of deadlines, they realize they no longer have to fight alone. A rich fable of liberation rife with drama and ritual, featuring poetry as lush and velvety as a moonstruck night. The next step onto Marisela Treviño Orta’s path of Grimm Latinx Fairy Tales (extra emphasis on the grim), continue the journey that began with APT’s glorious production of The River Bride in 2022. Running June 25 - September 18.

Featuring Miranda Pepin, Briana J. Resa, Nancy Rodriguez, Ronald Román-Meléndez

Contains adult themes.