Wolf Moon Hike
MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
media release: Come experience the natural world under the glow of the first full moon of the year, called the “Wolf Moon.” We will hike through our restored prairies, practice our observation skills, and warm ourselves by the campfire. Bring your own hot beverages and dress for the weather.
Please park in the Badger Den Parking Lot and meet a naturalist there promptly at 5:30 p.m.
Info
Environment
Recreation