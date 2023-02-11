Woman on the Run

media release: USA | 1950 | 35mm | 79 min.

Director: Norman Foster

Cast: Ann Sheridan, Dennis O’Keefe, Robert Keith

The San Francisco Police ask Eleanor Johnson (Sheridan) for help in tracking down her husband, who is the eyewitness to a murder. Eleanor must find her spouse before the killer does, so she embarks on her own investigation all over the city, learning things about her marriage that she never realized before. Her search leads her ultimately to the roller coaster on the Santa Monica pier (the same coaster used three years later for the climax of Man in the Dark). After twelve years under contract at Warner Bros., Sheridan gives one of her finest performances in this riveting noir thriller, a movie she also produced!

