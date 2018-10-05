press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory is proud to announce its October exhibition, "Women Against Hate, United by Love." From October 5 to November 3, 2018, ALL will exhibit original prints from the series "Women Against Hate, United by Love" by Kelly Parks Snider, Rachel Griffin, and Leigh Garcia, along with works from Kelly Parks Snider's "Hidden in Plain Sight" project. Information about the exhibition and each event in the month of arts-based activism organized by Parks Snider and artist Chele Isaac follows.

OCTOBER 5, 2018, 5:00-9:00PM, GALLERY NIGHT at ALL: Exhibitions: “WOMEN AGAINST HATE, UNITED BY LOVE” and “HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT”

Showcasing the city's vibrant arts community, Gallery Night is a long-time Madison tradition. Organized each spring and fall by MMoCA, Gallery Night offers art lovers and art novices alike an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of exhibitions, opening receptions, special events, and demonstrations at venues throughout the city. Join us at the Arts + Literature Laboratory to meet and mingle with the artists and collaborating activists responsible for creation of two powerful, change-making art exhibitions during this city-wide celebration of the Madison’s rich arts scene.

Women Against Hate, United by Love, created by Wisconsin artists Kelly Parks Snider, Rachel Griffin, and Leigh Garcia, showcases powerful stories told by Wisconsin women leaders impacted by bigotry, intolerance, and racism. Some of the artists and women leaders will participate in an important panel discussion that will highlight their experiences and priorities as trailblazers in the state. The exhibit is engaging and thought-provoking, meant to provide a meaningful and hopeful community experience for all who attend.

Hidden in Plain Sight, an exhibition by artist Kelly Parks Snider, explores the often-invisible truths that exist in society about power and privilege, inequality and injustice. She uses visual media narratives, collage, and steel and wood sculpture to comment on highly charged issues. “My idea is to agitate for the relevance of issues that make us uneasy and, in that way, to embrace change, to stay open to the possibilities,” says Parks Snider.

OCTOBER 7 & 14, 2018, 10:00AM-2:00PM at ALL: WOMEN TAKE THE POLLS! Yarn Instillation Maker Day: A GRASS ROOTS CALL TO “CRAFTIVISM” TO GET OUT THE VOTE. Fabric-based crafts have become a powerful tool to broadcast messages supporting key rights and concerns and political statements. A group of local artists and activists, in collaboration with The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin invite caring supporters of the democratic process to join them in an act of “craftivism” aimed at encouraging Madisonians to have their vote counted in the November elections. No particular skills are required other than the desire to inspire others to act in the interest of all. Lead artists Chele Isaac and Kelly Parks Snider will join with community participants to create colorful “get out and vote” yarn displays that will become part of a one-of-a-kind activist art installation for display in public spaces in downtown Madison. Come one, come all, and be part of art in action!

OCTOBER 8, 15 & 29, 2:30-4:00PM, at ALL: KIDS AGAINST HATE: ACTIVATING THROUGH ART

A special activist maker workshop for kids of all ages is presented as part of ALL’s established and successful after-school art program. Kids will identify, create, and deliver their message to the world via a group photo collage art project. Their finished work will become part of the Women Against Hate United by Love art exhibition on display for the month of October at Arts + Literature Laboratory.

OCTOBER 12, 2018: 7:00-9:00PM, at Maiahaus Project Space, 402 E. Mifflin Street: SCREENING OF AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY FILM: “13” In 2016, “13” became the first documentary to open the New York Film Festival in its 56 year history. The title refers to the Thirteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, and the film examines the large, exploitable loophole contained therein. Director, Ava DuVernay, begins the eye-opening journey into how the prison industrial complex affects people of color with an alarming statistic: One out of four African-American males will serve prison time at one point in their lives. Hosting the screening and moderating the post-viewing discussion are two renown local scholars and activists, Lisa Graves and Amy Quan Barry. Lisa Graves, who actually appears in “13,” is President of the Board of the Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) which publishes PRWatch, SourceWatch, BanksterUSA and ALECexposed.org. Vietnamese poet and novelist, Amy Quan Barry, teaches poetry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has received fellowships from Stanford University, the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing, the Wisconsin Arts Board, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

OCTOBER 13, 2018: 7:00-9:00PM at ALL: EXHIBITION RECEPTION & DIALOGUE: Women Against Hate United by Love art exhibition, created by Wisconsin artists Kelly Parks Snider, Rachel Griffin, and Leigh Garcia, showcases powerful stories told by Wisconsin women leaders impacted by bigotry, intolerance, and racism. Artists and women leaders will participate in an important discussion that will highlight their experiences and priorities as trailblazers in the state. The exhibit is engaging and thought-provoking, meant to provide a meaningful and hopeful community experience for all who attend. Excerpts for the film Zero Weeks will be screened followed by a discussion.

Key activist collaborators in the project include:

Jessica Cavazos, President & CEO, Latino Chamber of Commerce.

Kathy Flores, LGBTQ Anti-Violence Manager for Diverse & Resilient; Governance Committee Board Member of the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs; Board Member of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Astar Hernadon, Executive Director of 9to5 Wisconsin, fighting for equal rights for women in the workforce.

Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, President of the Board, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, an organization collectively representing the voices of faith organizations throughout Wisconsin within the public arena.

Tracy William-Maclin, Interim Director of External Relations, Partnerships, and Development in the Division of Diversity, Equity, & Educational Achievement, University of Wisconsin.

Jacklyn Velasquez, Equal Justice Works Fellow, Midwest Environmental Advocates.

Creating artists and activist collaborators of the Women Against Hate United by Love exhibition will be on hand at this opening event to meet and dialogue with attendees.

OCTOBER 16, 2018, at Maiahaus Project Space, 402 E. Mifflin Street: WOMEN TAKE THE POLLS! A GRASS ROOTS CALL TO “CRAFTIVISM” TO GET OUT THE VOTE! Time TBD. Join women artists, activists, friends, and neighbors at the Maiahaus staging area, when we take to the streets in downtown Madison in an act of “craftivism!” Participants will help in construction of a double-take inspiring GET OUT THE VOTE! fabric art installation created in conjunction with The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin The installation is designed to capture the attention of potential voters and amplify the message that every vote matters in this November election. Be a part of what is designed to become a “pussy hat-like” symbol of positive voter power!

OCTOBER 27, 2018: 7:00-9:00PM at ALL: HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT, EXHIBITION RECEPTION & DIALOGUE

Hidden In Plain Sight is an exhibition by Kelly Parks Snider that explores the often-invisible truths that exist in society about power and privilege, inequality and injustice. Visual media narratives, collage, and steel and wood sculpture are used to comment on highly charged issues. Parks Snider connected with respected writers and activists to inspire her artwork. A group of collaborating activists will participate in a discussion about the intersection of art and commentary, providing insights on the topics of Hidden in Plain Sight.

Panelists joining Parks Snider for the discussion include:

Jacquelyn Boggess, Attorney; Policy Analyst; Associate Director, Center for Family Policy & Practice.

Bob McChesney, Gutgsell Endowed Professor, Department of Communication, University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign; author of numerous books about the role of corporate media in a democratic society; Co-founder, Free Press, a renowned national media reform organization.

John Nichols, Washington correspondent for The Nation magazine; contributing writer, The Progressive and In These Times; Associate Editor, The Capitol Times.

David Pate, Associate Professor, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

Matt Rothschild, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign; past Editor,The Progressive magazine.

Inger Stole, Professor, University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign; author of numerous publications exploring the history of adverting, commercial propaganda and consumer culture.

Project partners include: YWCA Madison, The Brico Fund, Arts in Action, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, We Are Many United Against Hate, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, 9 to 5, Milwaukee Muslim Coalition, Wisconsin Voices, Voces de la Frontera, Diverse and Resilient, ACLU, Hmong American Women Association, Walkers Point Center for the Arts, Monroe Street Framing, Midwest Enviromental Advocates, Unidos por Futuro Mejor Fox Cities, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice.