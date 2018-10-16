Women Behind Bars: Breaking the Chains

press release: Melissa Ludin, president of EXPO (Ex-incarcerated People Organizing) and Sarah Ferber, associate director of EXPO, will present on Women Incarcerated from a personal and advocacy point of view. This is a Fundraising Luncheon for MOSES, an inter-faith organization that advocates for policy change in the criminal justice system. Please join us and learn more about the increasing number of women in prison, the racial disparities, and the gender specific issues they face.