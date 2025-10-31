Women Beware Women
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
7:30 pm on 10-31-11/1 & 11/6-7, 2 pm on 11/2 and 5 pm,, 11/8, Bartell Theatre. $20.
media release: Written by Thomas Middleton; directed by Jason Compton.
A dark comedy by one of William Shakespeare’s finest peers.
The young and beautiful Bianca thought she had it all when she married Leantio. Then Lady Livia, a wealthy widow, introduced her to the Duke. Bianca chooses the Duke. Livia catches Leantio on the rebound. And despite the warnings of the Lord Cardinal, everyone descends into a violent cycle of lust, jealousy, and revenge.
Performed on the Drury Stage