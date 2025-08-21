RSVP for Women in Business: Navigating Growth and Building Community

media release: Looking to grow your community with other women business owners?

Join us Tuesday, August 26, for a FREE Women’s Business Forum.

Hear from three powerhouse speakers as they share real life experiences navigating the ups and downs of business growth:

Creating Your Own Opportunity Ms. Nubian Simmons

Leveraging Your Skills to Create an Opportunity Ms. Shelby Olstad

Using Your Opportunity to Make Your Way Out Dr. Sagashus Levingston

Then enjoy a dynamic panel discussion where you’ll have a chance to ask questions, connect with fellow women entrepreneurs and discover valuable resources for your business journey.

Whether you're just starting out or planning to grow your business, this event is a chance to gain practical insights and build lasting support with a like-minded community. At Summit Credit Union, we believe building a business is one of the most powerful steps toward long-term financial freedom—and we’re here to help you make it happen.

Sign up by August 21 to save your spot at our FREE August 26 event!