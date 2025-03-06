Women in Construction Career Fair

media release: Operation Fresh Start, WRTP / BIG STEP, and the Urban League of Greater Madison are teaming up to celebrate Women in Construction Week with a FREE career fair open to the public!

WHAT: Construction Industry Career Fair

WHEN: Thursday, March 6, 2025 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

WHERE: Operation Fresh Start | 2670 Milwaukee St, Madison, WI 53704

This hands-on event is a great opportunity for attendees to explore careers in the construction industry, meet local employers, and learn about exciting opportunities in the trades.

The following organizations are confirmed to attend:

ABC of Wisconsin Apprenticeship Accurate-Airtight Exteriors Arch Solar Architectural Building Arts Bauer Builders Inc. Carpenters Local 314 Central Processing/County Materials Corp. City of Madison Cleary Building Corporation Common Links Construction LLC Cru Concrete, Inc. Daniels Construction Dave Jones, LLC Faith Technologies IBEW Local 159 IUPAT DC7 Western Great Lakes Finishing Trades Institute JH Findorff & Son Inc. JP Cullen Koppers Railroad Structures Lake City Glass LIUNA Wisconsin - Laborers Local 19 Heat & Frost Insulators Maly Ceramic Tile Co., Inc. Maly Roofing Company Midwest Solar Power, LLC Miron Construction Co., Inc. Monona Plumbing & Fire Protection Mortenson Nickles Electric Construction North American Mechanical, Inc. OPCMIA Local 599 Performance Contracting, Inc. Pro Electric, Inc. Stevens Construction Corp. The Electrician, Inc. Tri-North Builders Vogel Bros. Building Co.

With almost 40 organizations already signed up, this is an event you won’t want to miss! Let’s build the future together.

If you are registering as an attendee, fill out the registration form.

Are you a company or organization interested in hosting a booth?