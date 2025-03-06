Women in Construction Career Fair

Operation Fresh Start 2670 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Operation Fresh Start, WRTP / BIG STEP, and the Urban League of Greater Madison are teaming up to celebrate Women in Construction Week with a FREE career fair open to the public!

WHAT: Construction Industry Career Fair

WHEN: Thursday, March 6, 2025 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

WHERE: Operation Fresh Start | 2670 Milwaukee St, Madison, WI 53704

This hands-on event is a great opportunity for attendees to explore careers in the construction industry, meet local employers, and learn about exciting opportunities in the trades.

The following organizations are confirmed to attend:

  1. ABC of Wisconsin Apprenticeship
  2. Accurate-Airtight Exteriors
  3. Arch Solar
  4. Architectural Building Arts
  5. Bauer Builders Inc.
  6. Carpenters Local 314
  7. Central Processing/County Materials Corp.
  8. City of Madison
  9. Cleary Building Corporation
  10. Common Links Construction LLC
  11. Cru Concrete, Inc.
  12. Daniels Construction
  13. Dave Jones, LLC
  14. Faith Technologies
  15. IBEW Local 159
  16. IUPAT DC7 Western Great Lakes Finishing Trades Institute
  17. JH Findorff & Son Inc.
  18. JP Cullen
  19. Koppers Railroad Structures
  20. Lake City Glass
  21. LIUNA Wisconsin - Laborers
  22. Local 19 Heat & Frost Insulators
  23. Maly Ceramic Tile Co., Inc.
  24. Maly Roofing Company
  25. Midwest Solar Power, LLC
  26. Miron Construction Co., Inc.
  27. Monona Plumbing & Fire Protection
  28. Mortenson
  29. Nickles Electric Construction
  30. North American Mechanical, Inc.
  31. OPCMIA Local 599
  32. Performance Contracting, Inc.
  33. Pro Electric, Inc.
  34. Stevens Construction Corp.
  35. The Electrician, Inc.
  36. Tri-North Builders
  37. Vogel Bros. Building Co.

With almost 40 organizations already signed up, this is an event you won’t want to miss! Let’s build the future together.

If you are registering as an attendee, fill out the registration form.

Are you a company or organization interested in hosting a booth?

