ONLINE: Women in Leadership Symposiuim

media release: The year 2021 heightens our awareness of progressive leadership in transformational change. Woman are known to be pioneers of progressive change movements in history and remains true today. Embracing the theme, Onward & Upward: The Era of the Empowered Woman, the UW-Madison Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement in partnership with the National Diversity Council, presents the 8th annual Women in Leadership Virtual Symposium on Friday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. See more information and registration here.

This half-day seminar and networking event presents a diverse representation of women in executive leadership roles, who will educate, inspire and encourage women to embrace their individual talents and skills to advance change within their organizations and career trajectories.

Women have taken on challenging situations that affect their personal and professional lives with innovation, flexibility, and strength. This year’s symposium will explore the ways women can empower themselves and one another to conquer new norms throughout the journey of life.

“This conference demonstrates our commitment to diversity and equity though professional development, mentoring and community building. It is one of our strategic priorities to cultivate the next generation of leaders” said Cheryl B. Gittens, Interim Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity & Climate and Chief Diversity Officer. “Wisconsin has a long history of strong, trail-blazing women who are at the forefront of contemporary issues. During Women’s History Month we celebrate their strength and acknowledge their accomplishments by continuing the tradition of partnering in growth.”

Sign up today — limited free registration for UW faculty, staff and students and once spots are filled and for community participants there is a $59 fee set by the National Diversity Council.

The 2021 panel will be moderated by one of UW-Madison’s women leaders, Binnu Palta Hill, Assistant Dean for Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Wisconsin School of Business.