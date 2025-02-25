Online

Women in Science

We welcome you to join us for the Global Health Institute’s Global Health Tuesday Webinar on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, from 9-10am (CST), when Kristin Long, assistant professor of surgery, UW–Madison, moderates a timely conversation on Women in Science.

Long leads the discussion with Caroline Zellmer, senior program manager, Foresite Labs; and Zuzana Burivalova, assistant professor, Forest and Wildlife Ecology, UW–Madison.

