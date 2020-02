Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin and empowHER info fair designed for women, 10 am-2 pm, 3/14, IBEW 159 Training Center, McFarland, with hands-on activities. Free. RSVP: 608-419-0325.

press release: This is a great opportunity for those who want to find out more about becoming tradeswomen. The is a free event with a chance to do some hands on activities. These are great careers that pay middle class wages/benefits.