media release: One night only: Women+ on the Edge of Democracy

Sunday, Nov 1 | 7:00pm, The Playhouse at Overture Center

FREE | General Admission

We are proud to announce the lineup for Women+ On The Edge of Democracy, a variety of short plays commissioned from playwrights around the world, including several whose full-length plays have graced past Forward seasons. Join us for readings of these pieces performed by Madison-area artists.

This nationwide festival maps a picture of America today - revealing how democracy feels to those who have spent their lives giving voice to the unseen and unheard.

THE LINEUP:

Common Ground by Lauren Gunderson

Director: Roseann Sheridan

Actors: Casem AbuLughod & Meredith Milliron

Little Houses by Lucy Caldwell

Director: Suzan Kurry

Actor: Liz Cassarino

Aggressively Soothing Whale Sounds by Sarah Mantell

Director: Orion Risk

Actor: Scott Haden

An Uplifting High School Graduation Speech by Sarah Ruhl

Director: Shannon Heibler

Actor: Kate Jajewski

Attestation by Lynn Nottage

Director: Laura McMillan

Actor: Alys Dickerson

The Edge of Democracy by Rona Munro

Director: Audrey Wax

Actors: Colleen Conroy & Jen Plants

Searching for Elsie Parrish by Heidi Schreck

Director: Colleen Madden

Actor: Shannon Coltrane.