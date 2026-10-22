Women+ on the Edge of Democracy
Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: One night only: Women+ on the Edge of Democracy
Sunday, Nov 1 | 7:00pm, The Playhouse at Overture Center
FREE | General Admission
We are proud to announce the lineup for Women+ On The Edge of Democracy, a variety of short plays commissioned from playwrights around the world, including several whose full-length plays have graced past Forward seasons. Join us for readings of these pieces performed by Madison-area artists.
This nationwide festival maps a picture of America today - revealing how democracy feels to those who have spent their lives giving voice to the unseen and unheard.
THE LINEUP:
Common Ground by Lauren Gunderson
Director: Roseann Sheridan
Actors: Casem AbuLughod & Meredith Milliron
Little Houses by Lucy Caldwell
Director: Suzan Kurry
Actor: Liz Cassarino
Aggressively Soothing Whale Sounds by Sarah Mantell
Director: Orion Risk
Actor: Scott Haden
An Uplifting High School Graduation Speech by Sarah Ruhl
Director: Shannon Heibler
Actor: Kate Jajewski
Attestation by Lynn Nottage
Director: Laura McMillan
Actor: Alys Dickerson
The Edge of Democracy by Rona Munro
Director: Audrey Wax
Actors: Colleen Conroy & Jen Plants
Searching for Elsie Parrish by Heidi Schreck
Director: Colleen Madden
Actor: Shannon Coltrane.