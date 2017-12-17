press release:

The Wisconsin Women’s Network presents

Women on Topic: Extraordinary Women

Join the Wisconsin Women's Network as we spend a winter afternoon enjoying the words and music of three Extraordinary Women. Performers include Serbian flutist, Dr. Iva Ugrčić; scholar, artist, writer, curator, and educator, Katie Schaag, PhD; and entrepreneur, writer, speaker and change, Sara Alvarado.

Date: December 17,11:30am - 2:00pm, Field Table at 10 West Mifflin St.

About the Artists

Serbian flutist Dr. Iva Ugrčić is one of the most exciting and adventurous young flutists in the international pantheon. She has earned Bachelor and Masters degrees from the University of Belgrade Academy of Music, and a Ph.D. in Musical Arts from UW-Madison. Described as “a natural star on her instrument,” Iva has been featured as a solo artist at numerous music festivals including Belgrade Flute Fest, Wisconsin Flute Festival, Miami Summer Music Festival, Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society Chamber Music Festival, and many more.

As a soloist and a chamber musician, Iva has performed in Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Macedonia, Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia and Hercegovina, Romania, Greece, and the United States. She currently plays with Black Marigold Wind Quintet, ID flute and percussion duo, and Sound Out Loud contemporary chamber music ensemble.

Sara Alvarado is the co-creator of Step Up: Equity Matters, a community organization committed to sparking conversations and creating change around inequities in the workplace and community. She is a named founder of both Nuestro Mundo Community School and Badger Rock Middle School where she also served as a board member.

As a community leader, Sara is committed to creating awareness and inspiring change–in Madison and beyond–by challenging people to think differently and to feel deeply. Through her workshops and training, Sara helps people figure out what lights them up and how they can make change by leading from the heart.

Katie Schaag, PhD, is a scholar, artist, writer, curator, and educator. She is the 2017-18 Mendota Postdoctoral Teaching Fellow in the English Department at the UW-Madison, and a 2017 Humanities Without Walls National Fellow. She has collaborated with the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Madison Public Library, UW Arts Institute, and UW Center for the Humanities to curate and orchestrate grant-funded public arts and humanities symposia, workshops, talks, and performances. She earned her PhD in English Literature at UW-Madison, with a specialization in Performance Studies and Visual Cultures and a minor in Fine Art and Creative Writing.

Her book project, Conceptual Theatre, explores the political potential of thought experiments in African American avant-garde drama and feminist performance art. As a consultant at UW Design Lab, a transmedia storytelling center dedicated to democratizing digitality, she developed curricular materials for emerging “smart media” genres such as visual essays, podcasts, and presentations. As a multimedia artist, she exhibits and performs nationally and internationally, and teaches public workshops on performance, creative writing, and art as activism.