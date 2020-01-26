Women Playwrights Speak Out

(2019 pick) Women’s voices are grossly underrepresented on stages around the nation --and here in Madison. This second annual event, organized by TAPIT and Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre, features 10-minute excerpts from new works by Madison’s up-and-coming female playwrights.

press release: Ten Madison-based women playwrights are joining together at 7 pm Sunday, January 26, at TAPIT/new works Studio Theater, 1957 Winnebago Street, to offer free readings of their unproduced work in honor of the global pursuit for gender parity in theater.

This is the third annual such event, hosted by TAPIT/new works Ensemble Theater and co-sponsored by Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre (Krass), and it’s as important as ever.

In the 2018 season, plays written by women made up only 30% of plays produced, according to American Theatre Magazine.

Originally inspired and linked with the Washington DC-based International Women’s Voices Day in 2018, Dresden and Levine Thal decided to keep their local event going to create an opportunity for women writers to be heard.

To date, Sunday’s readings will feature short plays or 10-minute excerpts of new works by Betty Diamond, Gail Sterkel, Quanda Johnson, Karen Saari, Cindy Klawitter, Deb Meyer, Miranda Makepiece, Takeyla Benton, Krass Theatre’s Jan Levine Thal, and Danielle Dresden, from TAPIT/new works Ensemble Theater – and it’s possible more may have joined by showtime.

Fun, casual, and open to the public, this event is also free. Attendees are invited to make a donation to DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services). Contact TAPIT/new works Ensemble Theater, info@tapitnewworks.org or 608.244.2938 for more information.