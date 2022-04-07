Women Veteran Owned Business Recognition

RSVP

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: We are proud to present this uplifting evening celebrating the impact of women veteran business owners, professionals, and civic leaders in Wisconsin. Enjoy presentations from women veteran pioneers, refreshments, networking, raffles, and more!

Speaker/Performer Lineup:

  • Laura Colbert - Emcee
  • Kit Amidzich - National Anthem singer
  • Mary Kolar - Secretary, WI Dept. of Veterans Affairs
  • Yvette Pino - Wisconsin Veterans Museum
  • Kim Galske - Entrepreneur & Former Mrs. Wisconsin

Food provided. Cash bar. Proceeds benefit veteran-supporting programs throughout Wisconsin.

Info

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business, Fundraisers
920-288-2646
RSVP
Google Calendar - Women Veteran Owned Business Recognition - 2022-04-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Women Veteran Owned Business Recognition - 2022-04-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Women Veteran Owned Business Recognition - 2022-04-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Women Veteran Owned Business Recognition - 2022-04-07 18:00:00 ical