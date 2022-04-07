Women Veteran Owned Business Recognition
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: We are proud to present this uplifting evening celebrating the impact of women veteran business owners, professionals, and civic leaders in Wisconsin. Enjoy presentations from women veteran pioneers, refreshments, networking, raffles, and more!
Speaker/Performer Lineup:
- Laura Colbert - Emcee
- Kit Amidzich - National Anthem singer
- Mary Kolar - Secretary, WI Dept. of Veterans Affairs
- Yvette Pino - Wisconsin Veterans Museum
- Kim Galske - Entrepreneur & Former Mrs. Wisconsin
Food provided. Cash bar. Proceeds benefit veteran-supporting programs throughout Wisconsin.
Info
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business, Fundraisers