Women Veteran Owned Business Recognition

press release: We are proud to present this uplifting evening celebrating the impact of women veteran business owners, professionals, and civic leaders in Wisconsin. Enjoy presentations from women veteran pioneers, refreshments, networking, raffles, and more!

Speaker/Performer Lineup:

Laura Colbert - Emcee

Kit Amidzich - National Anthem singer

Mary Kolar - Secretary, WI Dept. of Veterans Affairs

Yvette Pino - Wisconsin Veterans Museum

Kim Galske - Entrepreneur & Former Mrs. Wisconsin

Food provided. Cash bar. Proceeds benefit veteran-supporting programs throughout Wisconsin.