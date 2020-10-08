ONLINE: Women & Wealth

press release: Join Madison Public Library Foundation for Women & Wealth, a free, live-streamed lunch hour workshop that will help women tailor their financial planning to meet their unique needs.

Over the last several decades, women's professional, educational and economic achievements have narrowed the differences between men's and women's long-term financial planning. However, women must prepare for specific circumstances, including a longer lifespan and higher health care costs on average.

Led by Sophie Antal Gilbert, Head of Portfolio and Business Consulting for Russell Investments' North America Advisor and Intermediary Solutions business, the lunchtime workshop will address:

how women's financial scenarios are different and why it matters

natural behavioral tendencies that impact investment decision-making

what kinds of actions women can take now to build a financially secure future

Sophie will spend the last 20 minutes of the workshop answering your questions.

Sophie writes and speaks to financial professionals and individual investors on a variety of topics, including the global markets and economy, tax-aware investing, behavioral finance, and women in investing.

Meg Prestigiacomo, Vice President and Financial Advisor at Baird – The Prestigiacomo Carroll Group, will serve as workshop moderator.

This event will be live streamed via Zoom. If you're not able to attend live, the presentation will be recorded and available to watch afterward.

Women & Wealth is part of the foundation's Educational Series.