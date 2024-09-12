Wisconsin Women’s Affordable Housing Network Launch

media release: Women’s Affordable Housing Network (WAHN) officially launches a non-profit chapter in Wisconsin. WI WAHN, which aims to unite expertise, passion, and resources to transform the affordable housing landscape, will celebrate its chapter kickoff at Union Corners on Thursday, Sept. 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Touch of Ukraine, located at 2438 Winnebago Street Madison, WI 53704.

WI WAHN makes it clear – if your career industry touches the affordable housing world via supportive services, social work, construction, property management, architecture, government representatives, developers, etc., you have a seat at their table. WI WAHN’s membership is open to all and welcomes women and allies who support women in the affordable housing sector in the state.

The kickoff event will include guest speakers Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway, Alderwoman Marsha Rummel, WHEDA Tax Credit Manager Emily Francis, and Developer Megan Schuetz from Gorman & Company. It will also include a presentation and walking tour of how the Carbon and Generations affordable housing projects inside the Union Corners site came together. These collaborative projects underscore the critical role of partnership in developing affordable housing solutions now and in the future.

“Solving the affordable housing crisis in Wisconsin will take more than a village – it will require all persons working in the affordable housing industry to unite, bringing their individual expertise, experiences, and advocacy to help this complex industry,” Rachel Snethen, WI WAHN Chapter President, said. “From my own experiences in my career, the importance of having a diverse and equitable network of women and their male allies is how complex problems get solved quickly and efficiently.”

The Chapter will spend the next year growing its membership and providing career networking and mentoring opportunities for those in the affordable housing space. The leadership team will also focus on reaching out to local high schools and colleges to help introduce the next generation of youth to potential career opportunities that touch affordable housing.

“Wisconsin has an incredible and critical need for affordable housing both in urban and rural areas for all individual and family types across the spectrum,” Snethen said. “Empowering women in their affordable housing careers through professional development opportunities and networking can only help strengthen how the affordable housing crisis is solved in our state.”

The WI WAHN Board Members:

Rachel Snethen, President (Gorman & Company)

Emily Francis, Vice President (WHEDA)

Tina Huisman, Treasurer (Baker Tilly)

Mary Parmeter, Secretary (Husch Blackwell)

Liz Peterson, Vice President of Communications (Commonwealth)

About Wisconsin WAHN: The mission of the WI Women’s Affordable Housing Network (WAHN) chapter is to empower and develop women working in the affordable housing sector through partnership, networking, allyship, advocacy, mentorship, and community engagement. We foster a supportive environment where individuals can bring their authentic selves, enabling the exchange of the brightest ideas. Driven by our collective goals, WI WAHN works towards establishing a state-wide organization that brings together women from all sectors of the affordable housing industry and allies supporting women. By uniting our expertise, passion, and resources, we aim to transform the affordable housing landscape, ensuring equitable access to secure and sustainable housing for all. More information can be found at our website: https://wahnetwork.org/ chapters/wisconsin/