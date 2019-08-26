Women's Equality Day Celebration

Google Calendar - Women's Equality Day Celebration - 2019-08-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women's Equality Day Celebration - 2019-08-26 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women's Equality Day Celebration - 2019-08-26 17:00:00 iCalendar - Women's Equality Day Celebration - 2019-08-26 17:00:00

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: August 26, 5-7 pm: Join the Wisconsin Women's Network as we celebrate Women's Equality Day, commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment, and our 40-year anniversary. We'll reflect on the past, talk about the present, and celebrate the future, as we hear from leaders in our community and the journeys they are on to make Wisconsin a better place for women and girls. Come celebrate with us for 40 years of making a difference! Tickets are only $40 ($50 at the door) to attend our only fundraising event of the year (sponsorships are also available). Get your tickets here! 

608-255-9809
