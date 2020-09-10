ONLINE: Women’s Leadership in a Crisis

press release: Join Kayla Sergent, Ph.D., assistant professor of management, as she discusses her recent research on Women’s Leadership in a Crisis.

The event is scheduled for 6:00 - 7:30 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020, and will be an online opportunity.

The coronavirus disease that emerged in 2019 has shed a light on the need for effective leadership in a crisis. Dr. Sergent’s exciting new research has found that women tend to be preferred over men as leaders during uncertain times. Her research has received significant national and international attention.

She is joined for this engaging discussion by a panel of successful female leaders across higher education, politics, the nonprofit sector, and industry. Each will share their insights on what it takes to be an effective leader during a crisis.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required to obtain the weblink. Please visit www.edgewood.edu/executive- speaker-series.