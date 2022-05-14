Women's Liberation Through Class Struggle: Unite and Fight with Revolutionary Politics!

International Marxist Tendency-Madison Branch discussion.

press release: The leaked SCOTUS draft opinion—alongside the increasing number of state-level attacks on reproductive rights and abortion clinics in recent years—clearly shows that no reforms won, however hard-fought, are guaranteed in capitalist society. Within a system driven by the profit-motive, even the most basic democratic rights like bodily autonomy are constantly under threat of being rolled back. The dead-end of class-collaboration and reformism in the face of such barbarism highlights the need for class-independent politics and revolutionary leadership armed with Marxist theory to abolish this system and the oppression it relies on once and for all. The oppression of women and LGBTQ+ workers and youth has its roots in class society, and as such, must be linked with the fight for socialism. Join Madison comrades of the IMT to discuss these ideas and the revolutionary tasks facing our class today.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1424386391323098