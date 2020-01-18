press release: Women’s March Wisconsin has announced plans to host its annual mobilization on January 18, 2020, in Milwaukee, in coordination with sister marches in cities and communities across the country. Three years of marching, training, organizing, and building power – it’s all been leading up to this. In 2020, Women's March has a chance to finish what was started three years ago, remove Trump from office, and win big in 2020.

"This year, we’re uniting to defend our democracy, demand that our leaders hold Trump accountable, protect our planet, and fight for our rights. In 2020, we are engaging in targeted actions aimed at those who have attempted to impede on our rights, and we are building with those who have always stood by our side," says Sarah Pearson, co-chair of Women's March Wisconsin.

"We have seen serious attacks under our current administration but we have also seen just what we are capable of when we fight together," says Violet Kilmurray, co-chair of Women's March Wisconsin.

Speakers will include executive director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities Angela Lang, the president of Stockbridge-Munsee band of Mohican Indians Shannon Holsey, leaders from the Youth Climate Action Team, and Chrystul Kizer's mother Devore Taylor. Chrystul is an incarcerated trafficking survivor who is being charged with life in prison for acting in self-defense against her trafficker.

The rally will be followed by voter engagement activities targeted at combatting voter suppression and promoting participation in the upcoming elections, including the Tuesday, February 18, Spring Primary.

Who: Women's March Wisconsin

What: #WomenRising: 4th Annual Women's March

When: January 18, 2020, at 11am (doors open at 10:30 am)

Where: South Division High School auditorium, 1515 W Lapham Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53204

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ womensmarchwi/