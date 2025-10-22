Women's Place and Resource Center's 10 Year Celebration

media release: This year, Women’s Place and Resource Center proudly celebrates 10 years of impact in and around our community. Since our founding in 2015, we have served over hundreds of families, launched transformative programs, built coalitions for change and supported many other businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Join us for an evening of reflection, connection, and celebration as we honor a decade of impact.

Please RSVP using the Google form, or call/text 608-556-0267.