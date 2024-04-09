Women’s Presence in Contemporary Scenes of Mexican Son

media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706. Register for Zoom option.

Presented by Dr. Raquel Paraiso, researcher and musician

About the presentation: Traditional music in Mexico –once nearly the exclusive domain of men– is no longer what it was when rowdy characters reveled in fiestas or cantinas ¬off limits to any self-respecting woman. Over the last two decades, women and girls have claimed their place in Mexican son scenes as they have elsewhere and have become central figures where music is played throughout Mexico. This shift reflects a changing world in which women’s presence is key in spaces where music is played and culture is created and consumed: cultural centers, music schools, festivals, and communal celebrations such as fandangos and huapangos. How did this happen? The presence of women playing key roles in son across Mexico reflects wider economic, social, and political trends and is reflected in the sonic and affective landscape of these scenes. I explore these issues across three regional styles of son, analyzing the role of women within the revival movements that have been key in sustaining and transforming the cultural knowledge held within traditional musical practice.