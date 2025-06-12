Holy Wisdom Monastery is partnering with Dane County Parks to host another Women's* Restoration Workday! These workdays are meant to create an intentional space for women, folks who are non-binary, transgender, and other gender minorities* to build community in Dane County restoration work. This summer shift will target invasive species in effort to promote high ecological diversity in our prairies, oak savannas, and oak woodlands.

Where: Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Co Hwy M, Middleton, WI 53562. Follow signs, meet at trailhead kiosk in upper right parking lot.

When: Thursday, June 12, 2025 12:00 - 3:00 pm

Project: Invasive herbacious weed pulling

Volunteers should wear boots or other closed toed shoes, long pants, and be ready to work in most weather conditions. Bring drinking water, a snack, and anything else you might need to be comfortable.

Register: https://signup.com/go/yHZiFuP

