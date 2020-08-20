RSVP for Women's Rights and the Fight over the ERA

media release: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

LWV Dane County presents a virtual Community Seminar* using the case study method pioneered by the Harvard Business School and by Professor David Moss in his book Democracy: A Case Study.

David Olson, Social Studies chair at Memorial High School in Madison, will conduct a discussion of the long history of the ERA and the shifting alliances that drew its supporters and opponents.

* This is a one-time opportunity to experience a new approach to civic education and to reconsider the obstacles to ERA ratification in 1982 and earlier. When you register, you will be sent links to study materials and to the zoom event.

YOU read the background in advance

YOU form your opinions

YOU add your insights to the group’s decisions.

Due to Harvard University regulations, this event is live only. It will not be recorded for future viewing. Please register by August 20.